This 2019 Audi RS3 has already achieved a lot in its short life.

If you like to take a gamble, then you should buy a car from Domainen. You never know what you'll get. The history is often one big question mark and you don't even know whether the car will start at all. And you just have to hope that you don't become the victim of a mistaken murder.

A fresh load of cars has now appeared on Domains, including a 2019 Audi RS3. It looks reasonable in the photos, apart from the fact that the car could use a cleaning and is not on premium tires. However, that is not the biggest problem…

A year ago this car looked a lot less attractive. In the first week of 2023, this RS3 was involved in a collision in The Hague. The car was then hit from behind by a Volkswagen Transporter (see this video for the aftermath).

From the images, the damage to the rear appears to be not too bad, but the occupants were trapped. As a result, the fire brigade was forced to put scissors in the car. To free the passenger from his perilous position, the fire brigade cut open the RS3 from the B-pillar to the sill and thus removed the rear door.

This RS3 has been badly damaged. Apparently it was worth it to patch up the car again. The car is now completely intact Domains. In the meantime, the car has changed owners quite a few times: since the crash in January, this RS3 has had three different private owners.

While the past of a car at Domeinen is often shrouded in mystery, in this case we know at least part of the past. And that is reason enough to give a wide berth to it.

