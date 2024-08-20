Social trends are frequently on the rise, but they are not always wise choices worth considering. This lesson has been learned very well by the Tiktoker Bec Hardgrave, who was injured after participating in the Tik Tok challenge with a cucumber.

Bec Hardgrave

Here’s what happened!

A Cucumber Lands Her in Hospital: What Happened to Bec Hardgrave?

Bec Hardgrave is a social creator who spends a lot of her time launching and taking on challenges on various platforms. This allows her to have fun and, at the same time, gain more and more followers. One of these challenges However, it turned out to be much more dangerous than expected, as the woman had to rush to the hospital.

the tiktoker

The woman had decided to replicate a recipe of Logan Moffitthe so-called king of cucumbers. She then got herself a mandolin to cut cucumbers, but something went wrong. So she decided to make a video explaining what happened and why she ended up in the hospital. I promised myself I wouldn’t fall victim to another trend, but here we are.

Bec’s story

Bec then said that she had gotten that cucumber cutting tool, but unfortunately she had not stopped to read the information that would have saved her. With that she started slicing the cucumber. cucumber, but unfortunately a lot of skin was also removed.

The wound has now been bandaged, although the creator will have to respect some limitations and above all she will have to be treated for the time limit indicated by the doctors. cucumber It’s a very popular food on social media: Logan Moffitt always offers delicious recipes that allow you to appreciate its culinary qualities in both sweet and savoury dishes.

Bec

To make this recipe would have taken very little, but unfortunately the creator’s intent vanished before this could be fully realized. A bit of bad luck, but nothing that can’t be cured with a little attention.