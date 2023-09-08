Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia They became the couple of the moment, after the former Barcelona soccer player broke off his love affair with the Colombian singer Shakira, with whom he had two children.

In the midst of all the tensions, Piqué continues his relationship with his new partner and this Wednesday some photographs appeared in which they are seen together on vacation in Croatia.

The photos were published by the Spanish magazine Lecturas, in which Clara and Gerard Piqué are seen taking a breather and moving away from the spotlight of the tabloids in Spain.

The couple of the moment was seen very ‘lovely’ in the crystalline waters and enjoying the summer sun on a luxury yacht. Of course, Clara Chía did not miss the opportunity to show her aesthetic figure in a bikini.

In the photos published by the cited media, you can see the 24-year-old woman showing off the ‘zigzag’ of her body, while Gerard Piqué expresses all his love.

While Clara Chía received all the praise for her figure, Piqué was not spared from criticism on social networks for his appearance and they compare him to ‘Barbie’s grandfather’.

The bad news for Piqué and Clara Chía

Today the restraining order ends (…) See you soon

This Thursday, September 7, Clara Chía and Gerard Piqué received worrying news that could disturb their peace. The paparazzi Jordi Martín, who had been sued by the couple due to his insistent persecution, reported on a television program that the restraining order imposed against him had come to an end.

The photographer was sued by celebrities, who claimed that they felt harassed and that his private life was being exposed since he was always present in delicate moments. However, after finalizing the ruling against him, Jordi will be able to ‘besiege’ the Spanish without any problem.

“Today the restraining order ends (…) See you soon,” he said, very happy, in a dialogue.

With the restraining order finalized, the photographer revealed in a chat with People in Spanish that he is preparing to continue his work: persecute the Spanish couple and capture all the moments of their private life.

