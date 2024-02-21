Unfortunately, the 'smart' cameras that can see whether you are calling are not infallible.

One of the worst traffic violations you can commit is holding a phone. In any case, this offense is very high on the list of most expensive traffic fines. That's why it's very bad if you do this unjustly receives a fine.

This happens, it turns out. A certain Tim got a big picture after he scratched his head. He tells that opposite RTL News. He suddenly received a fine for holding his phone, but he was unaware of any wrongdoing.

After Tim the flash photo had asked, it turned out that he was just scratching his face. Admittedly, it looks like he is on the phone, so it is not surprising that the smart camera responded to this. However, there is always a human check (nice job), but the photo slipped through that too.

Tim was lucky that this incident took place in November, because at that time the fine was 'only' €389. You now lose €420 if you are caught with your phone to your ear (or in your hands).

Naturally, Tim has objected to the fine, but he has not yet received a definitive decision. It can take quite a long time before you hear anything back: up to six months. However, Tim faces his registered objection with confidence.

By the way, he coincidentally works with algorithms, so he knows roughly how the police system works. Up blog he writes that the algorithm probably has no (or too few) photos of people without a phone to their ear. Perhaps the police can do something with this tip. Will you soon be able to scratch your ear in the car without worrying?

