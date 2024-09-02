Mexico City.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asked to proceed with great caution in the process of nullifying the election in the Cuauhtémoc Mayor’s Office and to wait for other bodies to resolve the underlying issue.

The president was questioned about the decision of the Electoral Court of Mexico City, which annulled the victory of opposition candidate Alessandra Rojo de la Vega, accused of exercising political gender violence against the Morena candidate, Caty Monreal.

In response, López Obrador recalled that he was accused of the same thing by opposition presidential candidate Xóchitl Gálvez, without the alleged aggression being proven in the end, so he asked to be careful. “I am respectful of what they decide, I think there are other instances, that this is not concluded, and care must be taken, because the underlying accusations of electoral fraud, vote buying, with the falsification of minutes, with the stuffing of ballot boxes, everything they did and we suffered, but when it is a reason for cancellation or can be a reason for cancellation or for not recognizing a victory, the fact that there are insults, whether real or invented, well, that is another thing,” he warned.

“And the issue of rape due to gender-based offenses, that must be viewed very carefully. I was accused of that and I have never disrespected a woman and the candidate Xóchitl accused me and did not proceed.”

On Saturday, the electoral body of the capital considered that Rojo de la Vega exercised violence against Monreal by making statements to belittle her achievements, capabilities and aptitudes by comparing her with the figure of her father, the leader of the Morena deputies, Ricardo Monreal. The body affirmed that these expressions directly and indirectly associated the paternal surname of the Morena member with acts of corruption and illicit enrichment, which damaged her image and affected the results of the contest. This morning, the Chief Executive declared that he would wait for a resolution on the merits of the litigation, not bet on conjectures, speculations or generate pressure on the magistrates who will resolve the case. “So, we have to look at things carefully, in depth, and it’s good that there are other instances, so that it is not thought that we want the funnel law, that we only seek that the laws benefit us, we are not used to that, we stick to the idea that outside the law nothing and above the law no one,” he said. The ruling can still be challenged, first before a Regional Chamber and later escalate to the Superior Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation.