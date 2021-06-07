I am the first to celebrate the arrival of Antonio Pintus to the team where he made his successful mark a few years ago. After the ordeal suffered with the injuries, most of them muscular, it is evident that a Dupont it was time for him to pack his bags. But it would be a mistake to believe that Pintus is like a druid who has the secret formula that will make him Madrid from Ancelotti 2.0 fly above your rivals to win all the titles without suffering physical mishaps or casualties caused by the damn and dreaded injuries. Let’s not forget that in the great success of Pintus, in the 2016-17 season with the Doublet from League Y Champions, had an Ace of Pentacles up your sleeve. Zidane He had two high-end computers. His Plan B, used to win the League while the headlines rested for the Champions League, was made up of people like Nacho, Pepe, Danilo, Kovacic, James, Isco, Lucas Vazquez, Morata Y Asensio. This way it is easier to distribute minutes and efforts …

That is why it is convenient to celebrate with measure the return of Pintus, who will do his job well and who handles the same language, football, maternal and physical, as Ancelotti. But here the players have a lot to do. Those who take care of themselves fanatically, those who eat wisely and sleep the regulation eight hours, have it much easier. Sometimes the key to success lies in the obvious: a united and disciplined team can do it all. And more if you are Madrid. With or without Pintus.