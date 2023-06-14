Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

The jellyfish in the Mediterranean don’t stop at the popular holiday island of Mallorca. In some places there are particularly many jellyfish – this can become a nuisance.

Munich – Mallorca has always been one of the most popular holiday destinations for Germans. Whether it’s partying in the cult bars at Ballermann or a bathing holiday on the beach – the Spanish island has a lot to offer tourists. But of all things, the beautiful beaches have been making sad headlines lately. Experts are currently warning of fire jellyfish in Mallorca, which have been in high season since May.

Jellyfish season in Mallorca is in spring and autumn

According to marine biologist Daniel Ottmann, there are many jellyfish in spring and autumn. Where they are is also affected by the current. The current can bring jellyfish both to the beaches and to small bays. In some places on the popular holiday island, the animals can still be found particularly often. “Where the river Ebro flows into the sea on the Spanish mainland, many nutrients also end up,” explained Ottmann Majorca newspaper. The jellyfish could therefore reproduce particularly well there.

The currents can wash water full of nutrients – and jellyfish – to the north of Ibiza. From there it flows along the west coast of Mallorca. That’s why, according to Ottman, there are usually more jellyfish there. In other areas, especially on the east coast, however, jellyfish are rarer.

There are different types of jellyfish in the Mediterranean Sea around Mallorca and not all of them are harmless

In the Mediterranean there are different types of jellyfish, each with different levels of danger. While most jellyfish do not pose a major threat, there are five highly venomous species of jellyfish that can become a nuisance. Last year even giant jellyfish were sighted off Mallorca’s beaches, and experts warn against touching them. However, the stings of most jellyfish are harmless, although they are often very painful. Anyone stung by a jellyfish should remove the jellyfish’s tentacles and wash the area thoroughly with salt water.

By the way, fresh water should not be used for cleaning. This could even lead to even more poison being released, as most stinging capsules do not usually burst immediately. However, the fresh water could cause them to burst. For people without allergies, the danger from a jellyfish sting is low. According to the pharmacy magazine However, urgent medical help should be sought if you experience the following symptoms:

respiratory and cardiovascular problems

vomiting and nausea

shock

Heart failure (organs no longer receive enough blood)

Not only jellyfish cause problems on Mallorca

But the jellyfish are not the only downside for Mallorca vacationers. One expert even talks about the end of beach holidays and the beaches dying as a result of mass tourism on the island. So far, however, there is hardly anything to notice and there are more holidaymakers than ever on the island. Many innkeepers on Mallorca are even annoyed because of this and find the season worse than ever. (kiba)