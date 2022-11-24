Be careful if you receive this SMS from the Post Office: the Civil Guard warns that it is a scam. / Fotolia

The Civil Guard has again alerted on social networks about a scam. As confirmed by this body, a new case of ‘smishing’ has been detected, that is, a new campaign to send fraudulent SMS. This time the identity of Correos has been supplanted, as has already happened with other official bodies such as the Tax Agency. Citizens who have received an alleged message from the public company should pay close attention, as it may be a scam.

The Civil Guard has warned of this event through its Twitter account in which it explains that the objective of this fraud is to direct the victims to a malicious page that imitates the official Correos website, with the purpose of stealing the data of the customer’s credit card. In the messages that are being sent impersonating the Post Office, they ask the victim to click on a link to pay the necessary fees for the delivery of a package.

What should you do if you receive this SMS



The Internet User Security Office (OSI) warns all those users who have received an SMS of these characteristics, accessed the link and entered the credit card information requested on the malicious website, they must follow a series of steps as quickly as possible. :

– Get in touch with your bank to communicate what happened and they will take the appropriate measures, such as blocking your credit or debit card.

– Check your latest bank movements and, if any suspicious one is detected, request the cancellation from the bank.

– You can consult your bank if it has the anti-fraud option to protect yourself from the consequences of these cases.

– Collect all possible evidence. For example, take screenshots of the fraudulent messages, of the charges on your card that are part of the fraud and, if possible, of the fraudulent website, so that you can attach them to the complaint before the State Security Forces and Bodies.

If you have received the SMS, but you have not clicked on it, or you have clicked on the link, but you have not provided any information in the form, all you have to do is delete the SMS from your inbox. From the OSI they recommend never answering or forwarding this type of message. In addition, you always have to check the URL that accompanies the message.

If you are waiting for a package from Correos and you receive a notification, the OSI recommends:

– Contact their customer service or fill in the information on the form so that they provide you with accurate information about your shipment.

– You can use the Correos email verifier to check the status of the packages, and thus you will check if it is a real notification.

They ask you to pay a fee



The identity of the Postal courier and delivery service is being impersonated, requesting that a customs fee be paid so that a package can be shipped. The sender is a phone number not associated with the entity. This SMS encourages you to access the link to enter the card details, pay a minimum payment of less than 3 euros, and thus be able to receive the package.

One of the SMS that are circulating and that supplants the Post Office. /



OR IF



From OSI they warn that this campaign can use another means of communication in addition to SMS, such as email or instant messaging. When you receive these types of messages you should always be wary.