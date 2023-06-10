At what age is it convenient to consider stopping driving for many people, be it a car, a motorcycle or other types of road vehicles. For this, as we all know, it is necessary pass a driving testwhich includes the theoretical and the practical, having to pass also a recognition that we know as psychotechnical.

In it, different questions are asked about the health of the future driver, as well as tests to verify the good state of sight, hearing, reflexes or coordination, among other things. This largely determines whether a person is physically and mentally prepared to drivebecause it is something crucial to preserve the safety of both the person himself and others.

In relation to this aspect, there are norms, less known, that indicate that there are health conditions in which driving is not allowed, as indicated by the General Directorate of Traffic in Spain (DGT). Some may be obvious, such as if a person breaks a leg or arm, he is not able to drive until he is fully recovered.

But there are others that are specified more clearly since it may not have been considered in the situation of the person who suffers from them, and is driving with one of these conditions. This would be more than enough reason to withdraw the driver’s license to the affected These are the diseases for which the DGT does not allow driving:

Chronic and degenerative diseases



– Alzheimer’s

– Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

– Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

– Essential tremor

– Multiple sclerosis

– Muscular dystrophy

– Osteoporosis

-Parkinson’s

– Rheumatoid arthritis

Digestive diseases



– Kidney transplant

– Nephropathy with dialysis

Neurological diseases



– Transient ischemic attack

– Seizures or loss of consciousness

– Epilepsy

psychiatric conditions



– Delirium, dementia and anxiety disorders

– Catatonic disorders, personality disorders

– Anxiety and depression

– Sleep disorder

– obsessive compulsive disorder

– Intellectual development disorder

– ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder)

– Alcohol abuse and dependence

– Drug abuse and dependence

In the case of the following ailments, they are other of the main ones for which you cannot drive but, when they cease or are less serious, it will be necessary to have a medical report that determines the lack of risk that the driver will have to renew periodically:

oncological diseases



– Oncohematic disorders: if there are no serious alterations, the renewal will be annual

– Oncological ailments: without ailments, the permit will be renewed from one to five years

Respiratory diseases



– Sleep apnea

endocrine diseases



– Hypothyroidism and parathyroidism

– Insulin dependent diabetes mellitus

That these diseases and conditions do not allow driving is a fact that seeks the safety and preservation of the physical and mental integrity of both the affected driver and other road users. In addition, it should be clarified that not all diseases pose risks just for suffering them, but rather the consequences of them as the effects of medication and possible reactions that a person may have also justify excluding people with their diagnosis. Even so, each person and each body is unique and it is important to assess with medical specialists and traffic agencies whether or not you can drive in each case.