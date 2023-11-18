Spices have become a fundamental ingredient in any kitchen. Condiments that help give a special flavor to foods due to their flavoring properties. Therefore, with a simple pinch of them it is possible to give a bland dish a tastier taste that will turn a bad drink into a much more exquisite experience.

Among the best known we can find oregano, pepper, turmeric, cinnamon, ginger or star anise, but the list is much longer. Some are not only used to flavor recipes, but are also used to make teas that have health benefits.

However, it must be taken into account that despite the nutritional properties they have, in large quantities they can be toxic, so you must be careful and consume them with some limitations. A fact that many consumers may not know.

Related news



Added to this information is the information given by Elena, a pharmacist who, on her medical dissemination Tik Tok (@infarmarte) account, has warned her followers about the side effects that some of the spices may have when interacting with certain medicines.

Spices that interact with drugs



In the video that this professional has shared on her Tik Tok account, a video in which she warns of the ailments it can cause if certain condiments are mixed with a series of certain drugs.

Cinnamon and statins

Medications in the statin family such as atorvastatin, simvastatin, pravastatin, lovastatin, and fluvastatin are used to lower cholesterol. However, as this pharmacist points out, you should “be careful when consuming large amounts of cinnamon” because using it together “can cause hepatitis.”

Turmeric and anticoagulants or antiplatelets

This spice, also known as the ‘poor man’s saffron’, emerged as one of the ingredients that cannot be missing in your kitchen. A famous spice, traditionally used in Indian cuisine and known as a ‘superfood’. Unfortunately, as the video details, turmeric “can interact pharmacologically with anticoagulants or antiplatelets and increase the risk of bleeding.”

Already in 2021, the OCU warned of the health problem that this condiment can cause if consumed in a quantity greater than the recommended amount.

Ginger and anti-inflammatories

Ginger is one of the star ingredients in well-known recipes such as ginger cookies or teas that are widely used for the benefits they provide. However, it is advisable that the amount of this spice consumed should be reduced as much as possible if you are taking anti-inflammatories such as ibuprofen and diclofenac since “this combination increases the risk of causing digestive bleeding.”