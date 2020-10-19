Highlights: Wind speed and temperature will start decreasing from Wednesday-Thursday: Skymet

Increased cases of stubble burning can range from extremely bad to severe.

Appeal of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, walk for nearby work

new Delhi

Pollution could start hitting the capital and surrounding areas this week. Skymet, a weather watchdog, said that the speed and temperature of the winds will start decreasing from Wednesday-Thursday, and the increasing cases of stubble burning can range from very bad to severe. The smog layer can also engulf the capital. It usually looks like this in late October, but this time it may start earlier.

According to the travel agency, cases of stubble burning in Punjab-Haryana and surrounding areas have crossed 1000 in a day for the first time this season. It recorded 1,230 on Saturday. In the coming time, its smoke can show a big effect. According to the Meteorological Department, at this time the north-western winds are bringing the smoke of the straw with them, but the speed of the winds is good during the day, so there is some relief from pollution. This is the reason that the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 254 on Sunday. After two-three days, the speed of winds will decrease and the minimum temperature will fall to 15 degrees. Then the dew drops in the air will absorb the pollutants and this will increase the problem of smog.

Odd-even this time is not easy

This time it will not be easy to put an Odd-Even in the Health Emergency of Pollution. According to health experts and officials, there is already a lack of public transport among social distancing. Audi-Even can only happen when public transport is ready to provide convenience to all. Bhurelal, chairman of the EPCA Committee on Prevention of Pollution, said that aud-only occurs when the air quality index is above 500.

Bhurelal said that we know that there is a lack of public transport due to corona, but pollution cannot be ignored. In such a situation, if the smog layer lasts for a long time, then some strict steps will have to be taken. Let me tell you, aud-even has not been implemented for the last two years. Experts say that it is not a benefit to apply Aud-Even with a discount.

Union minister’s appeal, walk for work nearby

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said that between 60 and 70 polluting power plants in the country will be identified and closed within two years. Such power plants of Badarpur and Sonepat in Delhi-NCR have already been closed. Javadekar, who was interacting with people through Facebook Live, said that we should walk more and more for nearby work. Use of the vehicle for a short distance should be avoided. With this we can be helpful in reducing pollution. He said that the problem of pollution cannot be solved in a day. There is a constant need to deal with every factor causing pollution. E-vehicles are becoming popular. I use e-vehicles myself. I charge it at my house. I also run e-Scooty.