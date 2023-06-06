Be careful: criminals trick Colombians by promising them jobs in the UK

Since last November 9, the governments of Colombia and the United Kingdom announced that Colombians do not require a visitor visa to travel to British territory for periods of up to 6 months.

At that time, however, it was clarified that the British authorities may request upon entry to the United Kingdom the presentation of a passport or travel document valid for the entirety of their stay.

In the same way, it must be demonstrated that you have sufficient economic resources for your stay and that of your dependents during your trip; solvency to pay for your return trip or to continue your trip to another country; that you will not live in the UK for extended periods through frequent or successive visits, or make the UK your main residence, and that you will leave the UK at the end of your visit.

However, in the midst of this new regulation, there have been complaints from Colombians who were contacted by criminal networks that deceive people with false jobs in the United Kingdom.

Faced with this situation, EL TIEMPO spoke with Marisol Rojas, the Colombian consul in London, and George Hodgson, British ambassador in Colombia, who will clear up doubts about immigration procedures.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING