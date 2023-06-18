Sunday, June 18, 2023
Be careful, Canada can reject asylum-seeking migrants if they come from the US.

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 18, 2023
in World
0
Be careful, Canada can reject asylum-seeking migrants if they come from the US.


Canada

Reference image.

Reference image.

The measure is part of an immigration agreement between several countries.

For some months now, migrants who decide to arrive in Canada as refugees have stated that they have been denied entry to the country, since they come from the United States.

However, official sources confirm that the decision made by the consular agents is valid and that it has an explanation that goes beyond what is rumored at the airports.

Canada is part of an immigration program called the “Safe Third Country Agreement”, which seeks to reduce the illegal mobilization of hundreds of migrants who cross the borders and clandestine crossings to reach North America.

This policy states that any person who arrives at immigration control in Canada, whether by land or air, may be refused entry to the country if they come from the United States and request asylum, since the treaty establishes that this request must be made through other mechanisms. .

To request protection and security in Canada, the applicant must submit the request from their country of origin and must avoid crossing other countries irregularly.

However, several organizations in Canada have asked Ottawa to withdraw the measure.

The United States also towards part of said immigration policy, but since 2021, the secretary of that country, Antony Blinken, said that the implementation of the agreement would come to an end.

JUAN PABLO CONTRERAS RIVERS
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

