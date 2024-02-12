The Tax Administration Service (SAT), with the aim of increasing tax collection this 2024, will begin to collect these taxes from different platforms that we use daily for the service they offer and the income they obtain from it.

In this sense, the new taxes that the Tax Administration Service (SAT) will apply will mainly affect: to those who use a taxi service through an application or accommodation through platforms, that is, Uber, Didi and Airbnb, among other similar ones..

It is in this way that, according to what was announced by the body of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), starting this 2024 Platforms such as Didi, Uber and Airbnb must pay the proper taxes to the SAT.

However, it is worth taking into consideration, only in the following states This is where application service platforms will have to pay taxes to the Tax Administration Service (SAT):

*Coahuila

*Durango

*Michoacan

*Yucatan

*Tamaulipas

Be careful, Airbnb, Uber and Didi: SAT warns of MANDATORY collection of NEW TAXES in 5 states/Photo: Reforma

While, In the particular case of Tamaulipas, a new “green” tax is added which is applied for each ton of compounds and greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere, being 8.5 times the value of the UMA

Annual Declaration: types of debts to the SAT and consequences of not paying them

According to what was stated in the February 2024 issue of Protect Your Money magazine of the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), the following are the two types of debts that can be had before the tax agency of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP):

*Federal debts: in case you do not pay taxes such as ISR (Income Tax), VAT (Value Added Tax), and other existing customs matters.

*Local debts: refers to non-compliance with the payment of property, property or payroll taxes.

To finish, we leave you the consequences of not paying taxes to the SAT:

*The SAT will report the data of the tax debts in the Credit Bureau and Círculo de Crédito, which will lead to a bad credit history and reduce the possibility of the person being authorized for any financial credit.

*The Treasury agency, if you do not pay tax debts, can block taxpayers' bank and investment accounts.

*Meanwhile, the SAT can also begin an Administrative Execution Procedure against the debtor, with which their belongings can be seized.

*If the taxpayer is an entrepreneur, the Digital Tax Receipts over the Internet (CFDI) generated by said person will be canceled, so they will not be able to invoice or charge for their services.

*If the taxpayer has pending tax refunds from the Tax Administration Service (SAT), the federal tax authority may take said resources to settle any tax debts.