He Airplane interiors may have contaminated parts that pose a health risk.. This is confirmed by a recent test exercise carried out by Washington Postthat reveals worrying information about the presence of germs on commercial flights.

Airplanes, while essential places of transportation, also harbor a significant number of germs on surfaces that passengers regularly touch. Surfaces that passengers frequently touch are potential breeding grounds for the spread of diseaseaccording to data collected using a device called ATP-meter, which measures the amount of ATP, a molecule present in all living cells.

These germs can cause various illnesses, from respiratory infections to gastrointestinal and skin problems.. Given this concern, it is crucial that travelers take steps to reduce the risk of getting sick during their flights.

Care and awareness of hygiene on airplanes are important to ensure safe and healthy travel

Results of the test exercise on germs on airplanes

Washington Post conducted germ detection tests on ten different surfaces on a commercial airliner, and the results revealed alarming levels of contamination. The dirtiest surfaces, evaluated in Relative Light Units (RLU), were the following:

Bathroom sink handle: RLU 657,689 Snack table: 427,147 RLU Bathroom interior door handle: RLU 260,003 Seat belt buckle: 224,320 RLU Armrest: 147,574 RLU Seat bag: 140,547 RLU Toilet flush button: 35,508 RLU Window curtain: 35,508 RLU Security card: 0 RLU

These results raise questions about hygiene on airplanes and suggest that some of these places have germ levels comparable to those found in hospital environments. Interpretation of the data highlights that frequently touched surfaces are the most contaminated, as they are exposed to a large number of people during the flight.

Besides, Germs found on airplanes can be dangerous to health, with contamination levels rivaling medical environments. In this situation, passengers can take measures to reduce the risk of getting sick during a flight.

It is recommended to wash your hands frequently, use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and consider wearing a mask, especially if you are sick or have cold symptoms. or flu. Based on the results of the exercise, the following recommendations are issued: