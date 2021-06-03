Even though the Dead Space franchise has been on hiatus for more than eight years, the franchise is still beloved by fans. Although The Callisto Protocol, a game from the original creator of the franchise, was recently announced, that hasn’t stopped players from continuing to enjoy the adventures of Isaac Clarke.

In addition, although a return of the franchise today does not seem the most likely, despite the innumerable rumors that have arisen in this regard, many users have requested that the three titles of the franchise receive support for FPS Boost, the new feature of next-generation Xbox consoles that allow you to play backward compatible games with better performance.

Be amazed by this spectacular Dead Space cosplay

However, today’s news is not directly related to the playable meaning of the Dead Space franchise. What we have come to tell you today is that, thanks to a reddit user, known as sunlightofastora, we have been able to see the spectacular Dead Space cosplay that you have just above these lines.

In addition to practically recreating Isaac Clarke’s costume, this user has also managed to do the same with one of the most complicated elements that the protagonist’s costume has: his health bar. As we can see, this spectacular Dead Space cosplay It has a backlight on its back, passing through the different phases of the protagonist’s state of health.

This video shows that among the fandom of the communities there is a lot of talent when it comes to recreating the characters of their favorite franchises, as we have seen on previous occasions.