As the wait for the Scarlet Nexus release is looming, they have shared a host of new images and videos of Scarlet Nexus that serve as a look for what the game will offer us in a deeper way. Scarlet Nexus is Bandai Namco’s latest action title that with an anime style promises many complicated stories and a universe full of possibilities. We still do not have a definite date for the launch of the game, so these new images and videos of Scarlet Nexus, serve as motivation while you wait.

The new images and videos of Scarlet Nexus have been shared directly by the director of the game, Kenji Anabuki on his Twitter account. The truth is that he did not share a couple of images but actually a huge multitude of options, where you can see the variety of characters and videos that show the frantic action that the game will offer.

Scarlet Nexus offers details about her universe in a new gameplay

一 撃 で 敵 を 葬 る ブ レ イ ン ク ラ ッ シ ュ。

着想 は TOV フ ェ イ タ ル ス ト ラ イ ク。 繰 り 返 し 行 わ れ る バ ト ル で 、 ダ メ ー ジ を 求 め る 以外 の 戦 い 方 が 出来 る よ う に し た い。

狙 っ た ら そ こ そ こ 簡 単 に 出 る け ど 、 適当 に や っ て て も た ま に 出 る く ら い の バ バ ン ス を 目 指 し て い ま す。 本 作 ら し く 敵 を 念 力 で 持 ち 上 げ て 倒 し ま す ☆ https://t.co/7Jly24ionC pic.twitter.com/uWz73F9Ykp – 穴 吹 健 児 / Kenji Anabuki🐕 (@shibainu_kenji) October 11, 2020

Be amazed by these new images and videos of Scarlet Nexus

The director of the game, Kenji Anabuki, He took to his Twitter to post a avalanche of new images and videos of Scarlet Nexus. They have a lot of different things. In addition to the variety of characters, and clips with the frantic action of the title, Anabuki shared a comparison of the Japanese and English translations side by side in some posts. To see many of these you will have to enter the official Anabuki account, but below we will leave you a gallery that you can hallucinate with.

Scarlet Nexus to launch sometime this summer for consoles of the past and the new generation. The next-gen versions, the publisher has said, aim for 4K and 60 FPS.