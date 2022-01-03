The CD Projekt platform allows us to explore the most evil side of this magic with a bloody roguelike.

What does winter transmit to you? Movie afternoons and blanket? Comfortable video games? Be that as it may, GOG has a slightly different opinion, as it invites us to overcome the cold with a free game bloody and brutal. Iratus: Lord of the Dead is out now claim in the digital store by CD Projekt without spending a euro, which will give us the opportunity to enjoy an unstoppable roguelike.

If you liked Darkest dungeon, it is very likely that Iratus: Lord of the Dead is your ideal game. Here, we play an evil necromancer who seeks revenge through turn-based combat where we use (and sacrifice) creatures created by our hand. Therefore, we have the possibility of create an army of zombies, vampires, skeletons, mummies, banshees and more beings thanks to the fallen enemies, from which we can extract organic members to expand the number of allies.

But the game goes beyond necromancy, as it will also make us analyze every battle to the millimeter. To win the battles, we will have to know the strengths and weaknesses of the enemies, which will force us to adopt strategies at all times and lose some of our creations forever. An idea that expands even more if we take into account all the skills that the 19 types of beings that we can unite the army.

Note that if you are drawn to this world of necromancy and blood, you can access Iratus: Lord of the Dead until today January 5 at 3:00 p.m.. On the other hand, digital stores have wanted to welcome 2022 in style, and that is why the Epic Games Store is giving away the Tomb Raider trilogy until January 6. So, whether with Machiavellian plans or epic adventures, we have a couple of reasons to enjoy video games in the winter.

