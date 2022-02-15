Benefits of becoming a commercial EV charging station: everything you need to know

Electric vehicles have been booming over the last few years, with EVs sales increasing by 80% during 2021 worldwide. Electric vehicles are becoming more popular every day, and the expectation is that sales will keep rising. This is a worldwide phenomenon. At the same time, businesses becoming commercial EV charging stations is on the rise as well, due to all the benefits that come with it.

Forecasts say that electric vehicle sales will continue to rise through 2022. To encourage automakers to shift to EVs, many worldwide governments set up different incentive programs. An example of what has been done to motivate the purchase of EVs is a tax rate reduction.. In the US there are also plans to start encouraging store owners to become commercial EV charging stations.

How can I turn my business into a commercial charging station point?

The production of electric vehicles is not like it was a few years ago: in the past there were one or two models, there was not much to choose from. Nowadays, all kinds of vehicles are manufactured with this technology, including the famous pickup vehicles.

President Joe Biden stated that the manufacture and the rise in EV sales is a central item in the US government agenda. Last week he settled an agreement with an Australian company, Tritium, to build a plant that will produce electric vehicle charging stations.

As electric vehicle sales keep rising, more charging points are needed. That’s why turning your business locations into a commercial EV charging station point is so important. It is not only beneficial for those who drive an EV, but it will also carry benefits for your business and the environment.

Getting on board with this new trend can be very easy depending on the charger supply company you choose to work with. For example, some of them provide everything a retailer needs to become one of the best commercial EV charging stations in the US.

Within what companies offer business owners, we find:

A team of experts that will analyze whether the project can be done or not.

Consultation on compliance issues, design and engineering requirements.

Research, appliance and obtainability of all the permits needed to begin the work.

Draft designs and installations plans by a team of electrical engineers.

Installation of all the Level 2 and DC fast-charging stations agreed.

Repairs and maintenance of all the equipment installed.

So, what are the benefits of becoming an EV charging station point?

The world is shifting towards choosing technologies that help care for the environment. With the number of natural phenomena causing disasters worldwide, this trend has been growing stronger and stronger. In this sense, the more charging stations available, the more secure drivers will feel, and the more likely they’ll choose an electric vehicle.

In addition to contributing to reducing greenhouse gasses that cause, for example, global temperature rise, becoming an EV charging station location brings benefits for your business. Within those advantages are:

You’ll attract new customers who come to your business because you are a charging point.

You’ll get recurring revenue from every kW charged.

You’ll be able to set billing rates according to your business’s peak demand periods.

As people charge their EVs, they’ll probably spend time in your business, becoming a new customer.

You’ll become part of a growing business and a leader in this innovative technology.

To summarize, turning your business location into an electric vehicle charging point can be easy. Being part of the movement to become even more environmentally conscious can bring benefits to both those who drive EVs and your own business.

You can become green while earning a bigger profit!