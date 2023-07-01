Dhe Federal Association of Digital Publishers and Newspaper Publishers (BDZV) has appealed to the federal states to revise the mandate for public service broadcasting before a decision is made on increasing the broadcasting fee.

The BDZV refers to the requirement of the media state treaty that telemedia offerings from public service broadcasting may not be press-like. A current survey commissioned by the publishers’ organization documents the negative effects of press-like online offerings on media diversity.

The study shows that 44 percent of those surveyed could not afford private media offers, or could afford them less than in the past, because of the high broadcasting fee, the BDZV explained. 62 percent of the users of online portals of public broadcasters stated that they “always or frequently” called up text offers. Almost 40 percent would change their usage behavior and use more press, both digitally and in print, if the public service text offer did not exist in this form.

unequal competition

“The fact that the broadcasting fee has such a severe impact on the ability to finance the digital and printed press is an increasingly existential problem for our members,” said Stefan Hilscher, chairman of the board of the association. Matthias Ditzen-Blanke, also BDZV CEO, added that the texts offered by the public broadcasters created unequal competition that endangered press diversity.

According to the BDZV, the representative online survey was carried out by the IFAK Institute for Market and Social Research in May. The results were based on a survey of 1,000 people over the age of 16 who had used the Internet in the three months prior to the survey.

The broadcasting fee is currently 18.36 euros per month. It benefits the programs and offers of ARD, ZDF and Deutschlandradio and is due per month and household. The current contribution period runs until the end of 2024.