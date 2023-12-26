Shoigu reported to Putin about the damage to the Novocherkassk large landing ship in Feodosia during an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported President Vladimir Putin about the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the port of Feodosia and the large landing ship Novocherkassk, said press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov.

“Defense Minister Shoigu reported to Vladimir Putin about the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Feodosia and the damage to the large landing ship Novocherkassk,” Peskov said. Other details of their conversation are not given.

The attack on Crimea occurred on the night of December 26

The Ministry of Defense reported that the ship was damaged when repelling an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The nature of the damage was not specified. At the same time, it is alleged that Russian air defense systems destroyed two tactical aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Su-24, which launched missiles at Novocherkassk.

Photo: Sergey Malgavko / TASS

Four people were injured in the attack, and another could not be saved. Six buildings in the city were damaged, mostly with broken windows. After the attack, a fire and shells detonated in the port area, and the area around the port was cordoned off. The fire was soon extinguished.

Ukrainian Armed Forces admitted to attack using two Western missiles

Soon, Ukrainian Air Force (Air Force) spokesman Yuriy Ignat announced that Ukrainian forces attacked the territory of Crimea with two long-range Storm Shadow or SCALP missiles.

Photo: Sergey Savostyanov / TASS

Attack in your Telegram– Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky confirmed the channel.

After the report to Putin, Shoigu reported on the successes during the SVO

Later on December 26, the Minister of Defense announced that in 2023 the main task of the special military operation was completed – to disrupt the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Shoigu also said that Russia is moving towards fulfilling the set goals of the Northern Military District – it is happening gradually, the Russian military is constantly occupying more and more advantageous positions. And public support for the CBO is at an “unprecedented level,” he noted.