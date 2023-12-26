Russian Defense Ministry: BDK “Novocherkassk” project 775 was damaged during an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The large landing ship (LHD) “Novocherkassk” of project 775 was damaged in Feodosia during an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Crimea on the night of December 26. This was reported to the Russian Ministry of Defense (MOD). However, the nature of the damage to the landing craft is not specified.

BDK attacked with guided missiles

The Ministry of Defense noted that the launches of guided missiles were carried out by a pair of Su-24 front-line bombers. Russian air defense systems destroyed planes in the area of ​​​​the village of Zhovten, Nikolaev region.

These aircraft are capable of carrying Storm Shadow cruise missiles, which the UK supplied to Kyiv. The Ukrainian Armed Forces also have at their disposal a French version of the ammunition – SCALP-EG. The missiles are believed to have been used to attack the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol in September.

BDK “Novocherkassk” and Mi-8 helicopters Photo: Konstantin Mikhalchevsky / RIA Novosti

Storm Shadow missiles carry a 450-kilogram BROACH (Bomb Royal Ordnance Augmented Charge) warhead with an initial penetrating charge that allows the ammunition to overcome obstacles. The missile's flight range is estimated at 200 kilometers.

BDK “Novocherkassk” can be used to transport tanks

The Novocherkassk BDK (BDK-46) was launched in April 1987, and the ship was put into operation in November. The BDK was built according to project 775/II at a shipyard in Poland for the USSR Navy. The large landing craft of this project are intended for landing troops on an unequipped coast, as well as transporting troops and cargo by sea.

The ships, having a total displacement of 4,400 tons, a length of 112.5 meters and a width of 15 meters, are capable of accommodating 10 tanks and 340 paratroopers. In other versions, the BDK can carry 13 tanks or 20 trucks.

The arsenal of the Novocherkassk BDK includes two twin AK-725 artillery mounts of 57 mm caliber and two mounts of the A-215 Grad-M multiple launch rocket system. The ship also carries Strela-2 man-portable anti-aircraft missile systems.

BDK “Novocherkassk” in the Bosphorus Strait Photo: Yoruk Isik / Reuters

BDK “Novocherkassk” takes part in the SVO

The ship took part in the latest exercises of the Warsaw Pact troops “Autumn-88”. During the exercises, the BDK carried out a successful amphibious landing at a considerable distance from the sea coast. After this, the BDK was involved in several more exercises, and in 1990 the ship was mothballed. In 2002, BDK-46, on the initiative of the ship’s chief city, was given the name “Novocherkassk”.

The BDK, which became part of the 30th division of surface ships of the Black Sea Fleet, was taken out of mothballing in 2007. After this, the ship took part in exercises and activation of the Black Sea Naval Operational Cooperation Task Group BLACKSEAFOR: Black Sea Naval Cooperation Task Group. In 2016, TASS source reportedthat Novocherkassk will arrive at the Russian Navy logistics center in Tartus with cargo for Russian forces in Syria.

The Novocherkassk landing craft was also used during a special military operation.