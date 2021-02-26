In 1832, in Canterbury, Connecticut, slavery had already been abolished. However, the bloody revolt led a year earlier in Virginia by Nat Turner, a black slave who could read and write, haunts people. When teacher Prudence Crandall decides to open her class to a black student, the entire white population is moved and threatens to remove the children. Prudence reacts by creating the first school for black girls in the United States. Hostility is growing. Stéphane Fert’s delicate drawing in soft colors contrasts with the harshness and violence of Wilfrid Lupano’s screenplay, inspired by real events, which invites a very current reflection on the emancipatory values ​​of the school and the cruelty of rejection. An intelligent, feminist and anti-racist comic book, completed by a fascinating historical dossier, to recommend to all high school students.