THEY SIZE THE TIME AND THE BEAUTY OF THE WORLD (ANDRE JUILLARD, DANIEL MAGHEN / CHARLES BERBERIAN, CHENE / FRANK PE, CHAMPAKA)

André Juillard chooses his sketchbooks according to the quality of the paper. For the desire he arouses to draw.

The designer of 7 Lives of the Hawk and Blue notebook, the buyer of Blake and Mortimer comes back again and again to relax when the constraints of comics begin to weigh on the fingers of this 9th art Stakhanovist. Juillard draws on the motif or from a photo, from memory or as a copy of the great masters of painting and sculpture, to also pay homage to the admired colleagues: Moebius, Blutch, Crumb. With a predilection for bodies, especially female, and most often naked. Juillard treats them as landscapes of delicate eroticism, but clearly assumed.

In pencil, charcoal, ink, barely sketched or finely chiseled, the line is always right. Juillard doesn’t really like traveling, but from Cotentin to Sicily, it only takes a moment to capture the atmosphere of a place. Juillard is silent, his drawings speak for him.

Juillard, Secret Notebooks 2004-2020, published by Daniel Maghen.

As a synthesis of its two major influences: the Belgian comic strip school, Spirou and Tintin, and the exotic fauna discovered, as a child, at the Antwerp zoo and in the menagerie of the Royal Circus of Brussels. At Frank Pé, animals are everywhere. In his early works, whales flew over the northern sky. His great work, with screenwriter Philippe Bonifay, is entitled Zoo.

For years, from festival to festival, he has painted large animal frescoes. The gaze of its gorillas can break your heart, the nobility of its wild animals impresses. Its birds, adorned with all the colors of the rainbow, are eager to fly.

For the holidays, Champaka editions offers Frank Pé, a life in drawings, rich of 250 original plates and unpublished illustrations.

Who better than Charles Berberian to capture the spirit of the times? Well, don’t stray too far from the banks of the Canal Saint-Martin, in Paris, or from the trendy parties on the Coast. This world of sores which remain in their bubble, sheltered from the planet’s misfortunes, Berberian observes with a tender irony.

Charles Berberian, A fantastic time, published by Le Chêne.

Every two weeks, Jean-Christophe Ogier hosts here the column “Info manga” by Lætitia de Germon from the editorial staff of franceinfo.fr. To guide you through the many publications, Lætitia gives you her selection and her favorites.

Box Berserk, at Glénat

Berserk box (© Glénat)

Berserk, by Kentarô Miura, he is a world reference in Dark Fantasy. Glénat brings together the first six volumes and an exclusive collection of color illustrations in a grimoire box with sumptuous finishes. Berserk, published for 30 years, has about forty volumes, and the series is not over.

Guts is a lone warrior with an oversized sword. Marked by a terrible past, he travels the world sowing death in his path. One day, he comes to the aid of Puck, a mischievous and talkative elf who decides to accompany him on his journey. Hunted by dark forces, Guts tries to become master of his destiny to regain his freedom and achieve his revenge … In this world, only the most powerful can survive. The weakest and most innocent will end up raped or tortured.

Kentarô Miura draws its inspiration from the worlds of Hieronymus Bosch and HR Giger, in particular. The graphics are apocalyptic and very elaborate.