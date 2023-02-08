Even the first 2023 edition of the Baolo CS it ended. This famous League of Legends tournament played by the most famous Italian creators ended with the triumph of PaoloCannone team. The team, led by Paolo Cannone, settled with a clear 3 to 0 against Team Counter. The grand final, masterfully narrated by Terenas, Fragola and Sekuar, was played inside theH-FARM: an avant-garde campus surrounded by greenery that has arisen at the gates of the Venice lagoon and occupies an area of ​​51 hectares, over 27 of which are intended for park and wooded area.

Furthermore, before playing the final, the Brand Manager of Riot Games Italia took part Charles Baron and the Community Manager Antonio Cardillo, who told all the news coming to the Tormenta Circuit which, starting this year, will see Qlash take on the role of official partner. This will happen for all Riot games in Italy, i.e. LoL, VALORANT, Teamfight Tactics and WildRift. In case you want some additional information, we refer you to the news that we have published on our pages.

Returning to the final, on the one hand we had Paolo Cannone, Kyrenis, Balotelli777, Minuts and Creon and on the other Counter, Midna, Lazuriel, CuginoRap and Allerendys. It had to be an apparently balanced match, which, instead, ended with a sharp 3 to 0 thanks to Creon (AD Carry) and Minuts (Mid lane) really dashing. Minuts in particular, in the last game he played an incredible Vladimir.

The Counter team has tried to stem the situation, with CousinRap which stood out for a Seraphine played well and in an amusing way, especially in the first game. There was, however, no history and the PaoloCannone Team clearly won this Best of 5.

The appointment is now set for today at 11, when Paolo Cannone and Creon will speak live on the our Twitch channel to talk about tomorrow’s day and Leonardo Renzetti, Project and Talent manager of Qlash, will tell us about the new collaboration with Riot Games for the Tormenta Circuit.