Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/18/2024 – 14:10

The general manager of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), Agustín Carstens, stated this Monday, 18th, that monetary policy must continue to prioritize the fight against inflation until price stability is definitively achieved. “Building resilience will require policymakers to apply an appropriate policy mix and communicate them effectively,” he said, at an event at the University of Frankfurt.

Carstens, however, recognized that not even this stance may be enough to ensure the stabilization of the economy.

In his view, to ensure sustainable economic growth, governments must rediscover the appetite for structural reforms that “has been absent for too long”.

The BIS leader defended the importance of preserving trust in policy makers, as a way of allowing policies to be effective. But just waiting for authorities to implement their agendas is not enough, in his opinion.

“Building resilient and robust economies and financial systems is the best way to ensure that policies remain effective, so that they can be implemented when they are most needed,” concluded Carstens.