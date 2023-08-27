In the panorama of scientific innovation, two recent studies published in the prestigious journal Natures have broken new ground for brain-computer interfaces (BCI), paving the way for a potential revolution in the restoration of communication for those who, due to severe paralysis, can no longer express themselves verbally.

These studies represent a significant evolution in the application of BCIs, offering new hope and possibilities to people facing language challenges.

While the idea of ​​using brain-computer interfaces to restore communication in individuals with disabilities is not new, what makes these studies so groundbreaking is thehuge step forward they represent in terms of speed and efficiency. In both studies, the researchers used brain implants that could detect neural signals, which were then translated into intelligible sentences through sophisticated algorithms, and what sets these studies apart is their ability to obtain results faster and more accurately than existing technologies.

One of two studiesconducted at theStanford University, involved a patient suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a disease that causes progressive degeneration of motor neurons. The scientists implanted electrodes into brain areas associated with a patient’s speech, allowing them to capture brain signals as the patient attempted to communicate.

These signals were then processed by an algorithm capable of associating specific patterns of brain activity with phonemes, the fundamental sounds of language. During the training process, the researchers asked the patient to try to vocalize or silently speak sample sentences in 25 sessions lasting about four hours each.

The second study It was conducted jointly by the University of San Francisco and the University of Berkeley and involved a patient suffering from paralysis following a brainstem stroke. Through a surgical process, a thin sheet containing 253 electrodes was placed on the patient’s brain, and again, just like in the Stanford study, the patient was asked to train the algorithm by attempting to speak so that it could recognize which brain signals were associated with different phonemes, which were then translated into facial expressions and speech through a digital avatar.

What makes these studies so promising is their extraordinary consistency in their results. Both approaches have demonstrated a dramatic improvement in accuracy and speed over current technologies.

The Stanford study had an error rate of 9.1% if limited to a vocabulary of 50 words and 23.8% when extended to a vocabulary of 125,000 words. After about four months, Stanford’s algorithm was able to convert the brain signals into one-word words speed of about 68 words per minute. The UC San Francisco and Berkeley algorithm was able to decode to a average speed of 78 wpm and had an 8.2% error rate for a vocabulary of 119 words and an error rate of about 25% for a vocabulary of 1,024 words.

While a 23 to 25% error rate isn’t sufficient for day-to-day use, it does represent a significant improvement over existing technology. At a press conference, Edward Chang, chair of neurological surgery at UCSF and co-author of the UCSF study, noted that the effective communication speed for existing technology is a “hardworking” 5 to 15 wpm compared to 150 to 250 wpm for naturals. speech.

“Sixty to 70 wpm is a real milestone for our field overall because they come from two different centers and two different approaches”

Chang said during the briefing.

How far are we from having BCIs ready for everyday use?

That said, these studies are more proof of concept than demonstration of a BCI ready for debut. One potential problem is that these treatments require long sessions to train the algorithmhowever, researchers from both teams told the press in a briefing that they hope that the training of the algorithms it will be less intense in the future.

“These are very early studies and we don’t have a large database of data from other people. As we make more records and get more data, we should be able to transfer what the algorithms learn from other people to new people.”

he claims Frank Willetta researcher at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute and co-author of the Stanford study, also noted that this was not guaranteed and that more research was needed.

These findings not only represent a major leap forward in BCI technology, but also a potential revolution in medical care for people with severe language limitations, however it is important to note that despite the excitement these studies have generated, there are still several challenges to be addressed before the BCI can be used on a large scale.

Currently, as already mentioned, the training required to operate the BCI algorithms is intensive and requires long sessions, and the complexity and duration of brain implants raise questions of feasibility and acceptability for patients.

Another problem is that the technology must be simple enough to use at homewithout requiring healthcare professionals to go through complicated training. Brain implants are also invasive, and in these particular studies, the BCI had to be connected via wires to a device outside the skull which was then plugged into a computer.

There are also concerns about electrode degradation and that these may not be permanent solutions. To get to consumer use, the technology behind current BCIs will need to be rigorously vetted, which can be a costly and time-consuming process, but the researchers are optimistic that these challenges can be overcome with further development and research.

One aspect to consider is also the situation of patients who are in a state of total or almost total paralysis, in fact the studies were conducted on patients who still had some ability to move, while some neurological conditions, such as advanced stage ALS , can cause what is called the stuck syndrome, in this state, a person still has the ability to think, see and hear, but can communicate only by blinking or other small movements. It will be interesting to explore whether this technology can also be adapted and effective for those who cannot communicate through physical movements.

People with blocked syndrome need this BCI the most, but more research is needed to see if this method would be effective.

“We’ve crossed a performance threshold that we’re both really excited about because it crosses the usability threshold. We are seriously thinking about it and what the next steps will be.”

says Chang, emphasizing that the potential benefit of BCI is enormous if it can be implemented safely and widely.

In conclusion, these studies represent a milestone in BCI research and the potential use of this technology to restore communication to those deprived of it due to severe paralysis. While there are still hurdles to overcome before this BCI can become a practical and accessible reality, the results obtained so far are promising and open new avenues for improving the lives of people with disabilities.

The hope is that through further research and development, these innovations could radically transform the lives of those who have lost the ability to speak, opening up new possibilities for communication and inclusion.

