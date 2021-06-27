Scientists of the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), during recent 2021 annual scientific sessions of theAmerican Diabetes Association, they exhibited theirs Positive updates on studies conducted on the Calmette-Guérin bacillus (BCG) vaccine to safely and significantly lower blood sugars.

BCG: this is how it works

In type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disease that to date has no definitive cure, T cells attack the pancreas and destroy its ability to create insulin, a vital hormone to allow glucose to enter cells for energy.

In previous works, Denise Faustman, MD, Ph.D., director of the MGH Immunobiology Laboratory, and colleagues found that the Calmette-Guérin bacillus potentiates a substance called TNF, which kills harmful T cells and aids in the development of beneficial ones called regulatory T cells, or Tregs.

Studies have shown how the response to BCG vaccination differs depending on a patient’s age of onset and additional support for the role of the aforementioned vaccination in altering glucose transport and modifying Tregs. Currently 143 type 1 diabetics have received at least two doses of BCG, including 25 patients enrolled in a recently initiated study in adults with pediatric onset. Pending FDA approval, MGH aims to launch a multi-center pediatric study later this year.

“More data from double-blind randomized clinical trials will be reported as we move towards further reading of the phase II study“, explained Faustman, principal investigator of BCG clinical trials at MGH. “We have ongoing evidence of BCG’s ability to restore the immune system ”.

In 2018 MGH published the results of the follow up of the Phase I study in long-term diabetic participants treated with BCG, showing clinically and statistically significant durable drops in HbA1c values ​​that persisted through eight years of follow-up.

New data presented to the ADA include: Type 1 diabetics with an age of onset less than 21 years have a faster response time and greater HbA1c variation than adult-onset type 1 diabetics; over a three-year period BCG returns gene expression in Tregs in type 1 diabetics to a pattern consistent with non-type 1 control subjects; the two-year HbA1c response in juvenile-onset subjects is consistent with the three-year response observed in the Phase 1 study.

“BCG is an old vaccine, but it seems to present new gifts “, he concluded Nigel Curtis, MD, Ph.D., del Murdoch Children’s Research Institute in Melbourne, Australia. He directs global clinical trials on the beneficial and off-target effects of the BCG vaccine, but was not involved in the current study. “These new MGH data add to the growing understanding of how BCG changes the way the body responds to autoimmune and infectious diseases.