The number is close to the rate for the whole of last year, when the country registered 79.1%

Vaccination coverage of BCG, which prevents the most severe forms of tuberculosis, reached 75.3% across the country in the first half of 2024. According to the Ministry of Healththe number is already approaching the preliminary rate for 2023, when 79.1% of children under 1 year of age were vaccinated.

The ministry recommends that the dose be administered as early as possible after birth in babies weighing more than 2 kilos. If it is not possible to administer it at the maternity ward, the vaccine should be administered on first visit to the UBS (Basic Health Unit).

“Since the beginning of 2023, a series of actions have been carried out to reinforce the vaccination culture in the country, with emphasis on the microplanning strategy, recommended by the WHO, which consists of several activities focused on the local reality”says Eder Gatti, director of DPNI (Department of the National Immunization Program).

According to WHO (World Health Organization), more than 40,000 annual cases of tuberculous meningitis are prevented in countries where tuberculosis is common and the vaccine is integrated into the childhood vaccination program.

Symptoms

Tuberculosis is transmitted by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis, better known as Koch’s bacillus. In addition to the lungs, the bones, kidneys and meninges are also affected. The main symptoms are:

Cough (may contain blood);

Shortness of breathe;

Chest pain,

Weakness;

Weight loss;

Fever and sweating at the end of the day.

With information from Brazil Agency.