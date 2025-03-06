The European Central Bank (ECB) announced this Thursday a new reduction of official interest rates in the Eurozone, with the aim of giving some oxygen to a very weakened economy. The entity has approved a cut of 0.25 basic points In its reference rates, placing the ease of credit at 2.5%.

The organism has been very concerned about the uncertainty that shakes the international economic and geopolitical landscape. Hence, you have opted for a New cut of the price of money, the sixth consecutive. However, there are more and more doubts about what he will do in his next meeting, scheduled for April 17.