The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has set a budget of around Rs 10 crore for more than 20,000 Kovid-19 Tests during the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting on 19 September. In India, the cost of player testing was borne by eight franchise teams, while the BCCI has been conducting RT-PCR checks since the teams arrived in the UAE since 20 August.

An IPL source said on condition of confidentiality, “We have tied up with UAE company VPS Healthcare to conduct the test. I cannot say clearly about the number of tests but during this time there will be more than 20,000 tests. For each test, the BCCI will have to spend 200 AEDs (about Rs 3,971).

He said, ‘In such a situation, the BCCI will spend about Rs 10 crore for the Kovid-19 investigation. About 75 healthcare related employees of the company are a part of the IPL test process.

The BCCI does not want to do anything to protect the players and officials, so the health workers have been kept in a separate hotel. He said, ‘We could not take any risk. This company has created a separate bio-secure environment in a hotel. Around 50 health workers are involved in the test procedure while another 25 are engaged in lab work.

He said, “Although the BCCI is not paying this bio-safe environment and hotel expenses, it will be borne by the healthcare company.”

The BCCI had earlier reported that a total of 1988 Kovid-19 tests of players and support staff were conducted between 20 and 28 August. Out of this, 13 people belonging to the team of Chennai Super Kings were found infected with Corona virus, in which two players were also involved. All these will remain on isolation for 14 days. However, in the latest Test, all members of the CSK team have met the Corona Negative.