Nadeem Memon, member and top curator of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to hold the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here. Memon wrote in an email to BCCI President Saurabh Ganguly that the city has enough grounds to host this domestic T20 tournament.

Memon said in the email, ‘Mumbai should be given the responsibility of organizing the Mushtaq Ali tournament. We can start the Mushtaq Ali tournament session with the BCCI in Mumbai. He said that there are six good level cricket stadiums in the city which have all the facilities as well as good hotels.

He wrote, ‘Mumbai has six very good stadiums with all facilities and also good hotels. Safety of all cricketers / officials will be taken care of as per BCCI guidelines. Mumbai successfully organized the All India Women’s BCCI ODI Tournament in 20 days in February / March 2020.

Memon said, “We need to think positively and organize tournaments for the livelihood of emerging cricketers.” He said that the BCCI should ensure the Kovid-19 test of the players after arriving at the Mumbai hotel and then this test should be done three-four days before the tournament.



BCCI has not yet made any official statement about domestic cricket in the country. Mumbai is one of the most Kovid-19 affected cities in the country with over one lakh cases. Cricket has been closed in the city since March.