The CEO and MD of Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata, Dr Rupali Basu has said that Sourav Ganguly, President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and former captain of Team India, will be discharged from the hospital tomorrow (Wednesday). He also told that after discharge, his condition will be monitored at home.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to be discharged from the hospital tomorrow, will be monitored at home on a daily basis: Dr Rupali Basu MD & CEO Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata pic.twitter.com/chGYrza5kF – ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2021

Sourav Ganguly will be ready for the next course of procedures or medical intervention after about 2-3 weeks: Dr Rupali Basu MD & CEO Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata https://t.co/BomM5kDGIG – ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2021

Earlier on Monday (January 4), Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inquired about Ganguly’s health, while Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of State for Finance and former President of BCCI, visited the hospital to take charge of Ganguly. Naidu and Modi held a phone conversation with Ganguly’s family and inquired about his health. Ganguly suffered chest pain while doing gym at his home on Saturday after which he was admitted to Woodlands Hospital. After medical examination it was found out that he had a mild heart attack and three blocks were found in his arteries.

Meanwhile, a nine-member medical team from Woodlands Hospital discussed further treatment of Ganguly through a virtual conference with cardiologists Ramakant Panda and Devi Shetty. Dr. Panda is also a physician to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.