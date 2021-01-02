The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and former captain of Team India, Sourav Ganguly, was admitted to the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata following a mild heart attack. According to news agency ANI, Aftab Khan, a doctor at Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata, said about Sourav Ganguly’s health update that he has undergone angioplasty and is now stable. The doctor said that they would be monitored for 24 hours. He is fully conscious at this time. He has two blockages in his heart for which he will be treated. Earlier, the hospital official said that Sourav Ganguly had complained of chest pain after a workout session on Friday evening and family members brought him to the hospital after such a problem again this afternoon.

On the hospitalization of Sourav Ganguly, the state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “I am saddened to learn that Sourav Ganguly has undergone mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to the hospital.” I wish her rapid health improvement. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. ”

Senior sports journalist Boria Majumdar tweeted, “When Ganguly was in the gym, he got dizzy and went to Woodlands Hospital to get the test done.” When it is learned that Ganguly has a heart problem, the hospital has formed a three-member board under the leadership of Dr. Saroj Mandal who will treat him.

Ganguly’s elder brother Snehashish Ganguly and his wife Donna Ganguly are currently in the hospital. In some reports, it is being said that Ganguly has undergone angioplasty while some say that it is to be done by evening. At present, the position of the former Indian captain is said to be stable. The 48-year-old Ganguly has had a very busy schedule in the last few days.

He was at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in late December where the statue of former Union Minister late Arun Jaitley was installed. It is noteworthy that India’s first World Cup winner, Captain Kapil Dev, was admitted to a hospital in the capital Delhi on October 23 after suffering a heart attack where he underwent angioplasty surgery. Kapil returned to the golf field after recovering in a few days.

