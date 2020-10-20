The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Saurabh Ganguly, said here on Tuesday that Ahmedabad will host the Day-Night Test during England’s tour of India early next year. England have to tour India for five Tests and limited overs series from January to March next year.

During the release of MLA Ashok Bhattacharya’s book, Ganguly said, “Ahmedabad will host the day-night test.” There has been speculation that the series may move to the UAE where IPL 2020 is currently underway, given the recent rising incidents of Kovid-19 in India.

Read, Srikanth’s target on Dhoni, ‘What spark is seen in Jadhav and Chawla’

The BCCI, however, is committed to hosting England within the country and is already considering all options, including creating a biologically safe environment. Ahmedabad, Dharamsala and Kolkata could be the three possible sites of the Test series but Ganguly said that he has not yet taken a final decision.



Former captain Ganguly said, ‘We have made some temporary plans but no decision has been taken yet. We still have four months. ‘ His priority is the upcoming tour of Australia for which the team will be selected in a few days.

He said, “There is a series against Australia before England. The team will be selected for this in a few days. Ganguly said that it would not be a problem for players to conform to the test format immediately after the IPL. He said, ‘They are all level players, they will not have any problem.’

BCCI from January 1 Ranji Trophy has been decided to be introduced and Ganguly said that it will be discussed at the upcoming annual general meeting. In this book, 71-year-old Bhattacharya, who has overcome the corona virus, shares his experience of dealing with this deadly virus.