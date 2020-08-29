The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday confirmed that two players who have reached Dubai for IPL-13 have been found to be Corona virus positive. The BCCI said that a total of 1,988 RT-PCR tests were done for all the participants of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In this, 13 people including two players have been found Kovid-19 positive.
However, the BCCI has not revealed the name of any player. The tournament will be played from September 19 in three cities of the UAE. According to a statement issued by the BCCI, ’13 people have met positive (from Kovid-19) of which two are players. Investigations have not shown any symptoms among those found infected and in close contact with them. The IPL medical team is monitoring them.
According to the statement, a total of 1,988 RT-PCR Kovid-19 tests took place in the UAE of all participants from 20 August to 28 August. These include players, associate members, team management, BCCI members, IPL governing team, hotel and stadium traffic members.
The BCCI said, “As per the health and safety protocol of IPL 2020, all participants will be tested regularly during the entire session.” Those coming positive will have to remain in isolation for 14 days. After this, they will be allowed to come into the bio-safe environment of the tournament only when the investigation is negative.
