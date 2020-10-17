Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Saurabh Ganguly said on Saturday that the domestic cricket season will start from January 1. The BCCI Apex Council met on Sunday evening and a considerable time was discussed on the domestic calendar which has gone awry due to rising cases of Kovid-19 in India.

“We discussed domestic cricket for a long time and we have decided to start the tournament from January 1, 2021,” Ganguly told Dubai. When asked if the session would be shortened, the former Indian captain said that the board would not be able to organize all domestic tournaments for practical purposes.

Read, Seeing great performance in IPL, Sehwag said, Rahul Tewatia will also make Corona vaccine if he gets a chance

Former captain Ganguly indicated that the BCCI is eyeing the January-March window for the Ranji Trophy. “We will definitely have a full season of Ranji Trophy but it will probably not be possible to organize all the tournaments,” he said. The BCCI president also assured that the junior cricket and women’s tournament will be held between March and April.

He said, ‘We have detailed plans for the age group and women’s cricket. We will start with Ranji Trophy and then we will do other tournaments between March and April. He also informed that the Indian team will be allowed to train in Australia during the isolation phase.

The BCCI president said, “Cricket Australia has sent us the program and we discussed the modalities of that program. We will play four Tests which will end in the third week of January. The Indian team is expected to play three ODIs, three T20 Internationals and four Tests on the Australian tour.

Regarding the home series against England, Ganguly said that the BCCI is assessing the situation and a final schedule will be prepared at the right time. He said, ‘The England series is still three and a half to four months away. We still have time. We are assessing the Kovid-19 situation and will decide accordingly. For hosting the series in India (Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Dharamshala) some venues will be on the priority list and UAE is the second option.