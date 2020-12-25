Highlights: India has announced the final-11 for the Boxing Day Test match against Australia.

Apart from Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj will make his Test debut, he will replace Mohammed Shami.

While Prithvi, struggling with bad form, has not got a chance, Pant has been chosen in place of Riddhiman Saha.

Kohli has returned home for the birth of his first child, Rahane will captain the Indian team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the playing eleven for the Boxing Day Test against Australia. As expected Ajinkya Rahane will captain the team, while Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj will get a chance to debut. Gill has been brought into the team in place of Prithvi Shaw as an opener, while Mohammed Siraj is replacing injured Mohammed Shami.

outside- Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Prithvi Shaw and Wriddhiman Saha

In the team Shubman Gill, Mohammad Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant

In the second innings of the day-night Test played in Adelaide, the Indian team was all out for just 36 runs. Since then, he has had to face criticism. It was expected that when the team was announced for the Boxing Day Test, it would see major changes. This has happened. Apart from regular captain Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami, two more changes have taken place.

Young opener Prithvi Sau and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who failed in both innings of the first Test, have been excluded. While Shubman Gill and Mohammad Siraj will debut in the Boxing Day Test starting on December 26, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja have returned to Team India. Hanuma Vihari, however, is retained in the playing XI. KL Rahul will have to wait for now. They have not got a chance.

Team- Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jaspreet Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj