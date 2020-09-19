The Cricket Board of India (BCCI) and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and host agreement to promote cricketing relations between the two countries. BCCI Secretary Jai Shah tweeted and informed about this.

Jai Shah wrote on Twitter, “I signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Hosting Agreement on behalf of BCCI and ECB with Khalid Al Zaroni, Vice President of Emirates Cricket Board to promote cricketing relations between our countries.”

MI vs CSK IPL 2020 Live Updates: Countdown starts, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings ready for the match

Shah was also present on the occasion along with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Treasurer Arun Dhumal. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is being held in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah at the UAE’s three sites due to rising cases of corona virus.

I along with Vice Chairman of Emirates Cricket Board, Mr Khalid Al Zarooni signed an MoU & Hosting agreement between @BCCI and @EmiratesCricket to boost the cricketing ties between our countries. BCCI President, @ SGanguly99 & Treasurer, @ThakurArunS were present on the occasion. pic.twitter.com/snYq2AUELZ – Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 19, 2020

Significantly, after a long wait, the Indian Premier League (IPL) schedule was released on 6 September and according to tradition, the defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on last year’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings in the first match on 19 September in Abu Dhabi. The world’s largest T20 league is being organized this year in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in three locations of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the increase in the number of cases of Kovid-19 in India. After the inaugural match of the tournament, the Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab will face off in Dubai the next day, while on 21 September, there will be a match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The first match in Sharjah will be played on 22 September between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.

Two matches will be played for a total of ten days. Of these, the first match would start at 3.30 pm Indian time, and the second match would start at 7.30 pm. Dubai will host a total of 24 matches. 20 matches will be played in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah. The IPL 2020 playoff venues will be announced later. The final will be held on 10 November. The tournament will run for a total of 53 days and thus become the longest running season in IPL history.

IPL 2020 MI vs CSK: Who will win today’s match, know Ganguly’s funny answer

This year’s IPL was scheduled to be played between March 29 and May 24 as per the pre-schedule, but it was postponed two weeks before the tournament started due to the outbreak of the corona virus epidemic. The league was then postponed indefinitely due to an increase in virus cases. Only after the postponement of the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia was the time available for organizing this tournament from September to November.