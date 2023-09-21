Electronics chain BCC has filed for bankruptcy. What are you entitled to as a consumer if the chain actually goes bankrupt and will you get your washing machine back that is in the workshop for repair? Six questions about what you can do as a consumer in the event of bankruptcy.

BCC has officially filed for bankruptcy with the court. In other words: the company does not have enough money to meet its payment obligations. In the event of bankruptcy, curators investigate the possibilities of a restart. They also map out how much money is left and how it should be distributed among creditors. This means uncertain times for customers.

1. Purchased product and paid deposit

If you have just ordered a computer and have already paid, there is a chance that you will be able to spend your money. In that case you are a creditor and you must report to the curator. This can be done by letter, but often also by email. "The question is whether there are sufficient benefits to repay every creditor, or whether there are sufficient products so that they can still be delivered," says Marwin Danen of Rechtnet Advocaten. "The consumer is last in line and in many cases will only receive payment for a small part of the claim." Banks and the government have priority as creditors, this is determined by law.

If there are sufficient products in stock and the curator decides to deliver them, you are obliged to accept the product and pay the full invoice.

2. Product ordered, but not paid

If you have just ordered a new smart TV from BCC, but have not yet paid for it, then you are in luck, says the lawyer. “You only have to pay once you have actually received the product.” Because bankruptcy entails a lot of uncertainty, you can ask the curator what the expected delivery time is.

3. Product under repair at company

If you have just taken your washing machine or freezer to the workshop for repairs at the time of bankruptcy, your patience will probably be tested. The company does not own your device, so it cannot sell it as part of the estate. To get your machine back, you must submit a request to the curator.

If the washing machine has been repaired, it goes without saying that you first pay the repair costs, says Danen. “In addition, the curator may also request proof of ownership, for example a copy of the repair invoice or proof of purchase.” So keep those receipts in a safe place.

4. What about the warranty?

If you have purchased something, but the company goes bankrupt, the warranty also expires. If your device breaks down after bankruptcy, you are simply out of luck. “The only thing left is a manufacturer’s warranty,” says Danen. “So to the person who actually made the product. If the problem is covered by the manufacturer’s warranty, the manufacturer can help the consumer. The consumer can ask the curator for contact details of the manufacturer.

5. What can you do during a restart?

The curators are investigating whether a restart is possible. In such a case, another company takes over the business or part of it. That seems beneficial for you as a consumer, but unfortunately a restart does not automatically mean that your rights are transferred to the new owner. It is up to the new owner to determine which products and services he will offer.

6. How can you avoid purchasing from a company that is on the brink of bankruptcy?

“It is best to pay afterwards,” says lawyer Danen. “This way you don’t run any risk if a product cannot be delivered due to bankruptcy. If you suspect that a company may go bankrupt, but there is no option to pay afterwards, do not order from them. Or just pick up the product in the store, then you are assured of delivery.”

It is also smart to make down payments with a credit card. With many credit card companies you are automatically insured if the product is not delivered. That is of course a safe idea.

