06/20/2023 – 12:12

The Central Bank of Brazil (BCB) will keep the Selic at 13.75% on Wednesday (21), according to market projections, which predict, however, the beginning of the fall in August, due to more moderate inflation.

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the entity will release its decision on the Selic rate at the end of its fourth meeting of the year, which starts this Tuesday (20).

To the chagrin of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who is pressing for a drop in credit prices, the committee does not anticipate any changes, according to the consensus of more than 100 financial institutions and consultancies heard by Valor Econômico newspaper.

But the same projections anticipate a change in the BCB’s monetary adjustment policy as of the next meeting, on August 1st and 2nd, when the cycle of cuts desired by the government and business sectors would begin.

High rates make credit more expensive and, therefore, discourage consumption and investment. This cools down the economy and reduces pressures on the prices of goods and services.

– The highest in the world –

In August, it will be a year since the monetary authority set the interest rate at 13.75%, the highest in the world in real terms (discounting inflation), according to investment manager Infinity Asset.

This level was reached after a dozen consecutive highs since March 2020, when Selic was at the historic floor of 2% to boost the economy impacted by the pandemic.

The BCB sought to control and align high inflation with its targets, which remained in double digits for several months during part of this period.

However, price increases have moderated in recent months, corroborating the government’s arguments to make the readjustment more flexible: monthly inflation was 0.23% in May, while the consumer price index in 12 months fell to 3.94 %, remaining below the maximum limit of the BCB’s annual target (4.75%).

Even so, market inflation expectations for the end of this year, disclosed in the Central Bank’s Focus survey, are slightly higher, at 5.12%.

According to the same bulletin, the Selic would close the year at 12.25%, starting the fall cautiously, with cuts of 0.25 percentage points.

– “Without explanation” –

If the Copom maintains the rate at the current meeting, it will be the seventh consecutive time that it will be at 13.75%, the highest since January 2017 in Brazil.

This level “has no explanation”, criticized Lula, reinforcing his criticisms on the eve of the BCB meeting, whose authorities have become a frequent target of the president.

Lula, who questions the autonomy of the Central Bank, insists that the high rate harms growth, slows down investment and job creation, while “there are people going hungry”.

The president of the BCB, Roberto Campos Neto, who has been resisting pressure for months with technical arguments, recently made his speech more flexible, indicating a possible drop in the rate “ahead”, highlighting the “confidence” of the market and promising economic data.

The good performance of the Brazilian economy surprised in the first quarter, with an increase of 1.9%, contrary to projections of low growth, due to high rates.

