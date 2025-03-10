The nextMarch 14, 2025we will celebrate a new edition of the special event dedicated to mathematics at Bizkaia Aretoa (UPV/EHU) in Bilbao: BCAM Naukas, Pi Day. This event is held thanks to Basque Center for Apply Mathematics and the Chair of Scientific Culture of the University of the Basque Country, and will have some of the most interesting figures of the mathematical dissemination of our country.

The BCAM-Naukas 2025 program will have tomorrow and afternoon program. In the morning they will take place mathematical workshopsto bring mathematics closer and attractive to primary and secondary students.

In the afternoon, we will continue with the celebration of this day through scientific talks Of 15 minutes, dynamics and close that will be taught in the Mitxelena room of Bizkaia Aretoa, through which we will know the diverse properties and applications in everyday life, among others, of the PI number.

Pi BCam Naukas Day program 2025 – March 14

9:30 – 13:30 Mathematical Workshops

Workshops for students from the latest elementary courses and high school students. Its objective is to bring mathematics to the youngest in a playful and attractive way, trying to arouse their interest in this science. The workshops will be held in three sessions in the morning and will be divided into primary and secondary school.

Primary

Mathematical Papyroflexia – 09:30 to 10:15 | 10:30 to 11:15 | 11:30 to 12:15

ESKUAK MATERA: FRAKTALA HURBILKETA – 09:30 to 10:15 | 10:30 to 11:15 | 11:30 to 12:15

SECONDARY

Giant games – 09:30 to 10:30 | 10:50 to 11:50 | 12:10 to 13:10

Math Mytery Box – 09:30 to 10:30 | 10:50 to 11:50 | 12:10 to 13:10

Magic and mathematics – 09:30 to 10:30 | 10:50 to 11:50 | 12:10 to 13:10

Games with pencil and paper – 09:30 to 10:30 | 10:50 to 11:50 | 12:10 to 13:10

Solve the Rubik Cube – 09:30 to 10:30 | 10:50 to 11:50 | 12:10 to 13:10

Nan Txartelaren Sekretuak – 09:30 to 10:30 | 10:50 to 11:50 | 12:10 to 13:10 (* Those who participate in this workshop must bring a DNI or their photocopy with both printed faces)

The workshops are free and have a maximum capacity of 35 people.

Registration:

The deadline of Registration will open on February 19, Wednesday.

Each center can take part at most in two workshops .

. The centers interested in participating must study the registration by sending an email to the address [email protected] with the following data:

Name of the workshop in which they want to take part Workshop hours Number of participants Name and surname of the teacher Study Center Contact phone

BCAM Naukas Pi Day (Open afternoon session)

18:30 – 20:30 Mathematics informative talks

Short conferences, 15 minutes long, dynamic and nearby that will be taught in the Mitxelena room of Bizkaia Aretoa (Bilbao).

These talks have the objective of bringing the fascinating nature of mathematics and making known, among others, the properties and applications of the PI number in daily life in a brief and concise way.

BCAM NAUKAS PI DAY PROGRAM

18:30 – 18:40: Welcome

18:40 – 18:45: Presentation of the event – Javier Peláez,

18:45 – 19:00: “Irrational poetry ” – Fatima Mª García University of Santiago de Compostela.

University of Santiago de Compostela. 19:00 – 19:15: “When you think you’ve understood everything ” – Enrique F. Borja University of Seville.

University of Seville. 19:15 – 19:30: “Measuring a round world “– Clara Grima University of Seville.

University of Seville. 19:30 – 19:45: “The length of the coast and other fractals“- Daniel Eceizabarrena BCAM.

BCAM. 19:45 – 20:00: « Mathematics in graphic design » – Judit Mínguez, University of La Rioja.

University of La Rioja. 20:00 – 20:15: “Do, Re, Mi, Fa, Sol la, π: Why do we have seven notes? – Luca Fanelli Ikerbasque, UPV/Ehu & Bcam ..

Ikerbasque, UPV/Ehu & Bcam .. 20:15-20:30: Closing of the BCAM-Naukas event- Javier PeláezNaukas.

Access to BCAM-Naukas conferences is free and free until the capacity is completed. Who cannot go face -to -face, will have the possibility of continuing live and via streaming all conferences through the channel Kosmos de eitb.

Come to celebrate Pi Day on March 14 to Bizkaia Aretoa and enjoy an unusual day!