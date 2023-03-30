Monetary authority lowered the high projection for this year from 8.3% to 7.6%; Selic at a high level is one of the factors

O BC (Central Bank) worsened the estimate for credit growth in Brazil in 2023. The monetary authority reduced the high projection from 8.3% to 7.6%. The information was published in the Quarterly Inflation Report this Thursday (30.Apr.2023). Here’s the full of the document (2 KB).

The worsening is due to the lower granting of loans with free resources – those traded in the market. One of the factors for the review is the high level of the basic rate, the Selic, which makes financing more expensive. Another reason is the negative surprise with the data in the last quarter of 2022.

BC estimates show that the credit market will slow down compared to 2022, when it grew 14%. In 2021, the high had been 16.5%.

The BC’s projection for 2023 indicates that credit with free resources will increase by 7.1% in 2023, compared to 8.6% in the previous estimate.

Directed credit –which is subsidized– will grow 8.3%. The percentage is higher than the previous perspective, of 8%.

In addition, financing to individuals should rise 8.4%. The expected percentage in the penultimate report was 9%. For legal entities, it went from high of 7.3% to growth of 6.3%.