According to the president of BC, the autarchy did “a good job”; Campos Neto gives explanations to the Senate on monetary policy

The president of BC (Central bank), Robert Campos Neto, said this Thursday (10.Aug.2023) that the municipality “did a good job” so that the drop in inflation takes place “at the lowest possible cost“. He made the statement during a Senate session to explain the work carried out in the 1st semester and the current monetary policy.

“The Central Bank did a good job of soft landing. What is soft landing? It is to bring inflation down at the least possible cost.“, said Campos Neto.

Still according to the president of the monetary authority, Brazil did better in controlling inflation due to high interest rates. Currently, the Selic, the basic interest rate, is at 13.25%, with the 1st drop after 3 years being defined in August.

“If we compare how much inflation fell in Brazil in proportion to what it generated or what happened in the period and with economic growth, it would be hard for us to find another country in the world that managed to drop inflation in the same proportion, almost without change in growth and job creation in the same period“, said Campos Neto.

The economist explains to the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and other senators monetary policy, including interest rates, in addition to presenting a half-yearly report on BC activities. The measure is in Complementary Law 179, of 2022which ensured autonomy to the monetary authority.

In Article 11, the law states that “the president of the Central Bank of Brazil must submit, to the Federal Senate, in public hearing, in the 1st and 2nd semesters of each year, an inflation report and financial stability report, explaining the decisions taken in the previous semester”.

Selic

On August 2, BC decided to start a cycle of cuts and reduced to Selic from 13.75% to 13.25% per annum.

The reduction is above the 0.25 percentage point cut that was expected by most financial agents and is also in line with what the federal government wants, which has been demanding a greater reduction in interest rates. Here’s the full of the press release (132 KB).

The last decision to reduce the Selic was at the August 2020 meeting, when the monetary authority completed a cycle of 9 reductions in a row. At the time, it eased monetary policy to stimulate the economy in the period of covid-19 pandemic.

With the acceleration of inflation in Brazil and in the world in later years, the BC began to raise the Selic again in March 2021 and carried out the Biggest bull cycle of the 21st century. It rose from 2% to 13.75% in August 2022. 1 year ago, interest rates were at the same level.

The August 2nd meeting was the 1st held with government indications Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). Gabriel Galípolowho was executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance, and the civil servant Ailton Aquino participated in the decision.

The government has criticizedsince January, the BC and the president of the monetary authority, Robert Campos Neto, by the high Selic rate. But, despite the participation of the 2 directors appointed by Lula in this meeting, the Copom had already flagged in June that it would cut interest rates in August.

The Central Bank says that the decisions are not politics and what is needed respect the monetary authority. Campos Neto argues that uncontrolled inflation is a wicked tax and an early drop in the Selic rate can be worse for the country.

Campos Neto Decisive

The head of the monetary authority was responsible for casting the deciding vote. There were 5 votes in favor of a more aggressive drop, while 4 directors wanted a more conservative drop of 0.25 pp

Campos Neto voted with Gabriel Galípolo (Monetary Policy) and Ailton Aquino (Inspection), Lula’s nominees for the directorate of the autarchy.