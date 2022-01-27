BRASILIA (Reuters) – After suspending the service that locates forgotten resources in banks, the Central Bank said on Thursday that the system will reopen for consultation on February 14.

The so-called Values ​​Receivable System (SVR) was launched on January 24, but an overload of access caused instability and the downfall of the Central Bank’s website.

“So that the SVR can once again serve all citizens with stability and security, the BC is investing heavily in expanding its service capacity,” the municipality said in a statement.

According to the BC, there are about 8 billion reais of resources stopped in banks and financial institutions to be transferred to users.

The monetary authority said that there is no risk of prescription or loss of resources due to the date change.

“Finally, the BC warns citizens not to fall for scams using the SVR. The BC does not contact citizens. Any information on amounts receivable can only be obtained from February 14 onwards,” he said.

