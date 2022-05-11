by Bernardo Caram

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – The Central Bank will release the fiscal statistics report next Monday with data for the month of March, the municipality said on Wednesday, despite the continuation of the strike by the agency’s servers.

The document will be presented on Monday at 9:30 am (Brasília time), more than two weeks later than the original date. The BC did not inform the forecast for the release of other statistics, such as those on the external sector and credit.

According to the BC press office, the Fiscal Responsibility Law requires the Executive to send a document to Congress by the end of May on compliance with fiscal targets, using statistics compiled by the monetary authority.

“Thus, this activity was defined as essential and that is why it is being carried out”, he informed.

At the end of April, after a brief suspension of the strike, the civil servants approved the resumption of the strike for an indefinite period, which has compromised the disclosure of indicators. This week, the category, which is pressing for a salary increase, decided to keep the strike.

(By Bernardo CaramEdited by Luana Maria Benedito and Camila Moreira)