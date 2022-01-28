The Central Bank informed this Thursday (27th) that access to the Values ​​Receivable System (SVR) will resume on February 14th. The BC tool allows the consultation of values ​​“forgotten” by citizens in banks and financial institutions. The system was suspended on Tuesday (25), due to the size of the demand for information within the BC website.

+ Credit via Pix is ​​under analysis at the Central Bank and will compete with cards

According to the Central Bank, the amount of hits received was not expected, and this ended up bringing down the site and the system.

“On launch day (1/24), the number of hits to the site was 20 times higher than a high volume day – or 50 times higher than a normal day. This high demand for the website to access the SVR caused its instability, followed by unavailability, leading the BC to withdraw the SVR from the air”, the BC said in a note.

The monetary authority highlighted that it is investing heavily in expanding its service capacity so that the system returns to the air with stability and security.

The Central Bank also pointed out that, as of the 14th, if the citizen has any amount to receive, he will be immediately informed about the date on which he can request the transfer of funds to his account. “These transfer requests can be scheduled from 03/07/2022, on the date informed by the system”, says the monetary authority in a note.

Citizens don’t have to worry about keeping their resources unsought during this period. This is because there is no risk of prescription or loss of these resources, which will be kept by financial institutions waiting for their owners, said the BC.

Finally, the Bank highlights that to prevent citizens from falling for scams, the financial institution does not contact anyone. That is, if someone gets in touch saying they are from BC, it is evidently a scam.

In the public note, the BC reiterated that any information on amounts receivable can only be obtained from February 14 onwards, and that the request for redemption in the SVR will be made via login and password, and the funds will be transferred directly from the financial institutions to the citizens.

