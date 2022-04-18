Roberto Campos Neto said that the “real challenge” is to identify trends and understand how a BC can contribute to this.

the president of BC (Banco Central), Roberto Campos Neto, said this Monday (18.Apr.2022) that he does not know what financial intermediation will be like in 3 or 4 years. He declared that the challenge for the world’s central banks is to regulate the sector in the face of non-linear technological innovations, such as cryptoassets.

Campos Neto stated that Pix –BC’s instant payment system– started to be used by many Brazilians because it is easy and cheap to use. The tool created by the monetary authority is internationally recognized. It was even praised in a report by the BIS (Bank for International Settlements).

“I don’t think we know what financial intermediation will look like in 3 or 4 years. The real challenge is to identify trends and understand how a Central Bank can contribute to this”said Campos Neto.

The statements were made during the event online “Money at a Crossroad: Public or private digital money?”promoted by IMF (International Monetary Fund). watch (52 min, in English). Campos Neto participates on two occasions, 22min10s The 26min27s it’s from 39min17s The 43min08s:

In the case of Brazil, the BC president stated that the monetary authority has made improvements in credit card payments in recent years. “But in 2019 we noticed a migration, some trends, happening. One of them is the convergence between text, payment and content. […] You see a verticalization of the sales process”, he said. He stated that this trend increases data creation.

About cryptocurrencies, Campos Neto stated that there is a great concern with the assets and less with the “beauty” of assets. “The protocols have many features that can be used that could change financial intermediation in the future. In a way, this is already happening.”declared.

He highlighted that the technology could reduce costs and increase transparency in the financial system, in addition to greater speed of transactions. He stated that “the big question” is how new technologies can be regulated, since they are something “not linear” and “exponential”.

“You have to make sure, what’s competitive today has to be competitive tomorrow, and when it’s not linear, it’s going to be harder to do that. I think we need to have a safe transition and it will be difficult to do that.”he added.

Campos Neto said that Pix was the beginning of a convergence process for the new payment system. He stated that the Central Bank is now creating Brazil’s digital currency. He said that the CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) will act in different areas, which Pix currently does not reach.