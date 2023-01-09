The Central Bank informed that queries to the Receivable Values ​​System are suspended due to the increase in searches about false messages about the service.

At the sitethe monetary authority informs that there is no risk of people losing their values ​​and that soon:

disclose the system reopening date for new queries and redemption of existing balances; and

information on deceased values.

According to the Central Bank, citizen assistance services have received a volume four times greater than the average of queries about untrue information. According to the monetary authority, most of the false messages have been circulating on the internet in recent days.

The first tip concerns messages received via WhatsApp to redeem forgotten values ​​at the Central Bank immediately via Pix. In this case, the agency advises citizens to ignore messages and not click on links.

According to BC, these links steal passwords on social networks and can install viruses and spyware on the user’s cell phone. Official information on amounts receivable and on querying the system are disclosed only on the Central Bank website and on the monetary authority’s official networks, never via messaging applications or SMS.

The Central Bank clarified that the consultation of forgotten values ​​has been suspended since April. Despite financial institutions starting to send data again in January, the reopening of consultations and withdrawals continues without a return forecast. In December, BC announced that, when the system works again, it will allow withdrawal by heirs and legal representatives of the deceased.

With information from Brazil Agency.