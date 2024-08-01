In a post on X, the party calls the government agency “Bolsonaro-supporting” and says that Roberto Campos Neto is “sabotaging Brazil”

The Workers’ Party, of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvamade a publication in X (ex-Twitter), on Wednesday night (31.Jul.2024), in which he criticizes what he calls “central bank Bolsonarist” and the president of the institution, Roberto Campos Neto.

“Bolsonaro’s Central Bank maintains abusive interest rates [em] 10.5% per year, the 2nd highest in the world”, he said in the caption of the post. “While unemployment falls to its lowest level in 10 years, Campos Neto continues to sabotage Brazil and our economy”, he added.

The text is accompanied by an image in which the PT accuses Campos Neto of “suffocate Brazil”.

In note on the websitethe party stated that “Although expected by the market, the freezing of the Selic rate prevents the expansion of economic activity and penalizes workers in favor of financial income”.

The statement includes a publication by the party’s president, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), in X. In the post, she states that keeping the Selic rate at current levels “it is an attack on the Brazilian people”.

According to Gleisi, the president of the BC “It is necessary to remember that the country’s project that benefits the market and rentiers was defeated at the polls.”, in reference to the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which appointed Campos Neto to the position.

SELIC RATE MAINTAINED AT 10.50%

On Wednesday (July 31), the BC unanimously decided to maintain the Selic rate at 10.50% per year. The decision of the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) was motivated by the uncertainties of external monetary policy and greater caution regarding inflation in Brazil. Here is the full of the statement (PDF – 60 kB).

Read the indicator history below:

The Selic is the basic interest rate of the Brazilian economy. It directly influences the rates that will be charged on loans, financing and investments. In the financial market, it impacts the return on investments. Read more about maintaining the Selic rate in this report.